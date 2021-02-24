OROFINO — No injuries were reported when a logging truck and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 139th Street in Orofino on Monday.
The crash happened about 2:23 p.m. Monday when a 2009 Western Star log truck owned by Mangum Trucking of Orofino and driven by Eddy R. Mattson, 53, of Weippe, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 12. The truck collided with a 2019 Chevy Silverado owned by Linkus Enterprises LLC of Post Falls operated by Bryndin K. Kilwein, 27, of Lewiston.
According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Kilwein was entering Highway 12 from 139th Street in Orofino and failed to yield as he crossed the eastbound lanes to travel west. The log truck hit the side of the Chevy pickup truck and caused severe damage to the Chevy.
Both drivers were wearing their safety belts and airbags were deployed. Neither driver was injured or trapped, the sheriff’s office said, and alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
U.S. Highway 12 had one eastbound lane and one westbound lane closed for about an hour and a half.