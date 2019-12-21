OROFINO — There were no injuries when a logging truck slid off the Grangemont Road on Thursday, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Clinton J. Kaschmitter, of Riggins, was southbound on the Grangemont Road in a logging truck owned by Whitco Inc., of Kamiah, when the passenger side front tire went into the ditch. The truck was blocking traffic and, while waiting for a tow truck, it was struck by a 2012 Dodge pickup truck owned by Stephanie A. Lichti, of Orofino. Lichti’s truck lost traction and slid sideways into the logging truck.
Lichti’s vehicle received moderate damage but was driven from the scene. Forest Towing of Lewiston pulled the logging truck, which had no damage, back onto the road.
The road was closed to one lane for about six hours, the sheriff’s office reported.