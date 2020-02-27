BOVILL — A 64-year-old Kendrick man was treated and released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Wednesday following a logging truck crash on State Highway 8 near Bovill.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Miles W. Souders was driving a loaded logging truck and traveling westbound at milepost 35.5 about 10:45 a.m. when he failed to maintain his lane and crossed the highway, striking the embankment on the south side of the road. Souders was taken to the Lewiston hospital, the state police reported.
The accident remains under investigation, the state police said.