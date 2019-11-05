OROFINO — A 19-year-old Orofino man was uninjured Monday after crashing his logging truck on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 45.9.
Alexander R. Province was driving a Miko LLC logging truck from Lewiston at about 6:30 a.m. and was westbound negotiating a 45-mph curve, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Just after the curve, the truck’s bunk detached and caused Province to lose the load after it shifted, blocking both lanes of travel.
One lane was reopened to traffic an hour later, and the highway was completely reopened by 8:30 a.m. Province was wearing his seat belt. After the truck was reloaded, it was driven away from the scene, the state police reported.