Fentanyl is a growing problem for law enforcement, but the deadliness of the drug is causing a wider spread of concern.

As overdose deaths in general have increased in Nez Perce County, the number of overdose deaths because of fentanyl is also rising. Of a total of 18 overdose deaths in 2021, six were related to fentanyl. There have already been six fentanyl overdoses this year, according to Nez Perce County Coroner Josh Hall.

