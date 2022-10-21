Local wine grape growers see unusual year

Delayed for weeks because of the cool, wet spring, wine grape growers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been hustling to get this year’s vintage harvested before the cold weather sets in.
A crew of about 10 people were picking sauvignon blanc grapes Thursday at Lindsay Creek Vineyards located at 3107 Powers Ave. The harvest so far is greater than last year’s, said Kelsie Dyell, assistant winemakers at Lindsay Creek.
“Last year, we had days in the 100s (degree range) for a month straight,” Dyell said. “This year, it was about a week and because of that, lower temperatures, it created a longer growing season.”
Balancing the sugar content of grapes that are influenced by the weather is the winemaker’s art. Dyell said it appears this year’s sugar levels are about where she wants them to be.
“Heat makes the sugar levels go up but if it gets over 100 (degrees) the plant starts to shut down,” she said. “We want the heat, but we don’t want it to be too hot.”
Dyell said she hopes the grape harvest will be nearly complete within two weeks. Then begins the gradual process of fermenting the grapes into wine.
White wines take about six months to develop and Dyell said the current harvest should be ready for the spring release in April or May. Red wines take longer — two to three years — to age properly in oak barrels. White wines are aged in stainless steel.
The overall volume of wine grapes “is a little lower this year because of the cold spring. But we haven’t had as hot temperatures this year as last year, so otherwise we’re looking pretty good,” Dyell said.
The Lewis-Clark Valley American Viticultural Area was designated in 2016 and is home to 16 wineries and 20 varietals. The first grapes planted in Idaho were grown in Lewiston in 1864, which had a thriving wine industry until Prohibition put a stop to it.
These days, the designated area encompasses 479 square miles with 100 vineyard acres planted in Idaho and Washington.
Rick Wasem, co-owner of Basalt Cellars, has been growing wine grapes and producing wines since 2003. Wasem and his crew were harvesting about five tons of grapes Thursday for an overall harvest this year of about 25 tons.
“That’s a little light for us but that’s OK, we’re getting a little older,” Wasem said.
Average harvests are about 30 tons of grapes a year, he added, but the biggest haul was 46 to 47 tons.
This year was unusual in other ways.
“A lot of the grapes are usually done blooming by the second week in June,” Wasem said. “This year, some varietals weren’t done until the Fourth of July and that’s three weeks late. And that’s how things are coming in.”
Wasem said grapes that have not yet fully ripened may not get there if the weather turns cold. In that case, he said, he may have to harvest some of the red grapes and process them to produce rose wines.
“There will be a lot of roses this year around the Columbia valley,” Wasem said. “We’ll just see what happens. We may be making ice wine if we get a real cold snap in a few months.