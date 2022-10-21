Local wine grape growers see unusual year

Mike Harlow harvests grapes at Lindsey Creek Vineyards on Thursday. The vineyard was looking to harvest as many grapes as they could before rain started.

 August Frank/Tribune

Delayed for weeks because of the cool, wet spring, wine grape growers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been hustling to get this year’s vintage harvested before the cold weather sets in.

A crew of about 10 people were picking sauvignon blanc grapes Thursday at Lindsay Creek Vineyards located at 3107 Powers Ave. The harvest so far is greater than last year’s, said Kelsie Dyell, assistant winemakers at Lindsay Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you