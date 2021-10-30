Local Washington schools are keeping with the statewide trend of high employee vaccination numbers.
Clarkston School District Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said 76 percent of the district’s 347 staff is vaccinated and 24 percent received either a religious or medical exemption. No one resigned or was fired.
For those with exemptions, accommodations were made on a case-by-case basis to keep people safe and follow protocols Knowlton said.
Superintendent Dale Bonfield said the Asotin-Anatone School District employs 109 personnel between the schools, classrooms and district offices. All of the employees either received the vaccination or an exemption, with 81 people fully vaccinated, 27 receiving religious exemptions and one person who initiated vaccination but is not fully vaccinated or is in a two-week waiting period.
Dagny Myers, human resources manager for the Pullman School District, said that out of its 375 employees, 94.4 percent are fully vaccinated, and 4.5 percent received either a medical or religious exemption. The remaining 1.1 percent, about four employees, are either partially vaccinated or did not receive a vaccination or exemption and are no longer employed by the district.
Colton Superintendent Paul Clark reported 37 out of 40 employees are vaccinated and three have religious exemptions. He also said that a majority of the employees were vaccinated “long, long before” the mandate was in effect.
In Colfax, 80 percent of its staff of 95 is vaccinated, 19 percent have received a religious exemption and 1 percent have a medical exemption, according to Superintendent Jerry Pugh.
“We did not have to lay off anybody, so we’re in good shape,” Pugh said.
Pomeroy was similar — Superintendent Rachel Gwinn said that no one left the district. Out of its 62 employees, 54 received the vaccination, two had medical exemptions and the remaining six had religious exemptions.
At a news conference Thursday, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced that nearly 90 percent of Washington’s K-12 employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee mandate for state employees.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297