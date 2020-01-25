Two of the region’s busiest volunteers recently received the governor’s Brightest Star awards for their generous participation in community activities.
Dawn-Marie Johnson, 50, of Kamiah, and Jim Rehder, 69, of Cottonwood, were the two individuals among seven to receive the recognition at a ceremony in Boise on Jan. 15. Seventy-one individuals, businesses and organizations were nominated altogether. Johnson is credited with more than 500 hours of volunteer time this past year and Rehder’s contribution has been about 750 hours.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little said volunteerism benefits citizens and addresses needs in communities throughout the state.
“These men and women are not seeking recognition, but it is important to acknowledge these Brightest Star recipients and their generous commitment to giving to others and ensuring a bright future for all citizens,” Little said.
Johnson grew up on a farm in North Dakota and learned about volunteering when she was young.
“I think, growing up on a farm, you always are just stepping up and doing things for your neighbor,” Johnson said. “That’s how my mom raised us. You just do whatever you can to help out.”
In 1992, Johnson moved to the Kamiah area with her father, who owned a sign-making business. Johnson eventually took ownership of the business, but said she was not a very good businessperson because she kept giving away for free what she might have made money on.
“I was kind of weak about setting prices,” Johnson said. “I always felt sorry for everybody and ended up doing so much stuff for free.”
After a couple of years, Johnson sold the business, but has continued to use her skills in art and sign making to help out the community. This past Christmas, she was the driving force behind a communitywide project to decorate downtown Kamiah in a Whoville theme.
Some of her other activities include membership in the local Kiwanis club and the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, where she helps out on the Save Our Pool Committee and the annual crab feed and brewfest.
She also is working to continue a project began years ago by former Kamiah residents to beautify the business district by planting flower boxes in the spring.
Johnson said she was awestruck when she found out she had been nominated for the governor’s award.
“I didn’t think I’d win compared to all the other (nominees),” she said. “I kind of started to cry (when her name was announced at the ceremony). It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and you think, ‘Don’t trip, don’t trip.’ It was really amazing.”
Rehder also was thunderstruck when he learned he’d been nominated for the award.
“I was shocked,” he said. “I thought, ‘No way in heck am I going to win this thing.’ ”
And then when his name was announced from the podium, he thought, “That name sounds familiar,” before realizing it was him.
Rehder has poured himself into community activities since retiring from the Idaho Department of Correction several years ago. He served a couple of terms on the Idaho County Commission, and became involved in a number of boards and committees as a result. Currently, Rehder is the chairman of the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board — a task for which he has a deep passion.
“I find a lot of satisfaction in that, after working in the prison system and people with mental illness and substance abuse,” Rehder said. “That’s an area that really needs a lot of attention, for their own health and protection of the public. It’s just a tough thing for families struggling with that and there’s a lot of work to be done.”
Rehder also has spent 50 years as a junior high and high school basketball referee and said, “I hope to do that until I’m 80 or more.” He referees about 20 games a year in the area.
Rehder and his wife, Sally, also volunteer at their church and several other service organizations. For him, it is a fulfilling way of life.
“Since we got married, all my life, actually, things that are important to you, if you’re not at the table and not participating, you really don’t have a say in the things,” Rehder said. “Part of that process is to move things in the way you want them to be moved. I’m a lousy spectator, so I have to be involved.”
