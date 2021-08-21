Culdesac School and Sacajawea Middle School in Lewiston each received $5,000 grants from the Idaho Community Foundation this summer, which they’re using to improve facilities and expand educational resources.
A range of needs were identified over the last year, according to Lori McCann, a regional council member and board member at the foundation who lives in Lewiston.
“With COVID-19, everybody was scrambling,” said McCann, who also became an Idaho legislator this past spring. “As we read these grant applications, we noticed a huge uptick in just basic needs for folks.”
As part of the foundation’s Forever Idaho North fund, the grants are not project specific and can be used however the recipients see fit. McCann and the regional council doled out roughly $160,000 during the recent annual cycle to 18 organizations.
“I tried to champion the grants that come in from our particular area,” McCann said. “It was really exciting to have a good chunk of money to give away in the north.”
On Culdesac’s application, the school noted security system and playground improvements were needed. The school has two playgrounds, one of them being a basketball court that lies unfenced near a creek.
With a portion of the grant money, administrators were able to add a smaller cement pad to the other playground directly outside the school, according to Principal Chase Woodford.
“We also purchased a basketball hoop to go there,” Woodford said. “So, kids can be exposed to the sport a little bit younger.”
To improve security on the premises, the school is working to swap out some of the entrance-way doors with ones that feature electronic locks. While the front doors are set up that way, Woodford hopes to eventually update the rest.
“We’re always trying to add security coverage in blind spots,” he said. “A lot of our doors are also old and they’re starting to come off the hinges.”
At Sacajawea, the grant money will be used to install an 86-inch smartboard screen and learning suite to Kelli Smith’s classroom. Smith, who teaches eighth grade math, originally applied for the grant.
Vice Principal Clarke Bradley said the device will help connect students who are working from home to the classroom.
“It helps the kids in the classroom, but it also allows kids who are working remotely to be able to share and access stuff in the classroom from a remote device,” Bradley said. “This past year, we had several students who were working at home.”
On Sacajawea’s application for the grant, it was noted that the greatest need involves helping students rebuild what was lost during the pandemic. According to McCann, many of the schools who applied for the grants detailed how kids have fallen behind.
She said students may be struggling with social and emotional issues on top of their schoolwork.
“I’d like to see more schools apply for specific things,” McCann said. “There’s some wonderful things going on in our state that try to bridge gaps for education.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com.