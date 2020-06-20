The Idaho Humanities Council announced the beneficiaries of $57,146 in grants this week, with some of the money going to entities in north central Idaho.
The local organizations collecting grants were:
Confluence Press, Winchester, which received $2,790 for “Everybody Reads 2020” with the selected book, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” by Matthew Sullivan.
Discover Your Northwest Lolo Pass Visitors Center, Idaho County, was awarded $3,720 to support an Artist-in-Residence Program featuring Nez Perce interpreters. The AIRs would demonstrate traditional Native American art, drumming, dancing and storytelling. Each AIR would serve a two-week term and provide daily programming.
Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History was awarded $1,000 for the keynote presentation by Lucienne Beard, the director of the Alice Paul Institute, for a conference to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
White Spring Ranch Museum/Archive Library, Genesee, was awarded $1,000 to support an event bringing history back to life with displays of artifacts, readings, Native American stories, early pioneer music, and other talks.
Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History and Museum of Rexburg were each awarded $1,500 to support the development of local programming to enhance the hosting of Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit that explores issues facing the rural population.
The next deadline for Idaho Humanities Council grant proposals, including research fellowship applications, is Aug. 15 for the initial application and Sept. 15 for the final submission. Grant guidelines and application instructions are available on IHC’s website at www.idahohumanities.org, or by calling (208) 345-5346.