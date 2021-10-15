Inland Cellular customers were largely unable to text or call Thursday, following complications during planned maintenance Wednesday evening.
Messages posted to the company’s website throughout the day indicated employees were working to fix the issue, and service was expected to be restored by the end of the day. Calling and text messaging were still unavailable as of 11 p.m.
Data services were working, according to the website, allowing customers to use apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Facetime and Duo.