PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to support local nonprofits.
The Women’s Leadership Guild, according to a Pullman Regional Hospital news release, uses membership contributions to assist nonprofit agencies, supporting the wellness of women and children. Established in 2015, the guild has raised a total $265,750 in contributions to support these goals.
Five regional nonprofits received $2,000 grant awards each during the 2022-23 grant cycle, according to the release, including the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discoveries Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center for Grieving Children. According to the release, the organizations plan to use the funds as follows:
The Lauren McCluskey Foundation will spread awareness of the national dating abuse hotline by putting up “Lauren’s Promise Safety Cards” in restrooms.
Palouse Discovery Science Center will continue the Mudskippers Outdoor Group, a program providing education and nature experiences to kids. The grant will give access to the nature loop used in the program.
Palouse School Pantry will stock up on snacks to deliver to children.
United Way of Whitman County will work with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, sending free books to families and children ages zero to 5 enrolled in the program.
Willow Center for Grieving Children will fund children’s adventures at Camp Erin, a children’s grief camp for the summer of 2023.