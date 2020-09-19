Four regional libraries will share in a $2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant to upgrade services and equipment at their sites.
The Clearwater Memorial Library in Orofino, the Elk River Free Library District, the Pierce District Library and the Salmon River Public Library at Riggins should each receive between $20,000 and $30,000 the purchase equipment and related internet and broadband services for communities of fewer than 10,000 people, according to the Idaho Commission for Libraries. All 51 public libraries in Idaho that applied for grant funding will receive an award.
Dylan Baker, e-services program supervisor at the library commission, said the exact amount of grant award for each library won’t be known until the libraries determine their needs. The grants will make the libraries’ public Wi-Fi available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The improved technology will be capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points, according to a news release.
Idaho State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White said the COVID-19 pandemic “has illuminated reliable, high-speed internet is a critical component of business, education, entertainment and interaction. The $2 million CARES grant will help Idaho’s small, rural libraries provide essential digital access, 24/7, in communities where the public library may be the only source of internet connectivity.”
Idaho is one of the lowest-ranking states for broadband availability, with 40 percent of the population lacking access and 20 percent reporting no home access.
The Idaho Department of Commerce was awarded $48.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for 102 projects across Idaho that support improved broadband infrastructure, equipment and services.