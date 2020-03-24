BOISE — The “first 100 days” has become a popular phrase to describe the beginning of a president’s term in office.
That would be a luxurious amount of time for Idaho legislators, though. They typically complete their work on a more expedited schedule.
Since Idaho became a state in 1890, only two legislative sessions have exceeded the 100-day mark. A total of five went longer than 90 days. The second session of the 65th Legislature, which adjourned Friday, lasted 75 days.
During that time, lawmakers managed to balance the state budget, sock away an extra $30 million in savings, introduce more than 600 bills and resolutions and pass more than 200.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, tried to account for about half of that herself, but ran out of time. She sponsored 18 bills and four resolutions, most of which were approved. That doesn’t include the appropriations bills she helped write as a member of the joint budget committee.
“I think I’ll need to be a little more cautious next year, if I’m reelected,” she said.
Troy wasn’t alone in burning the candles at both ends. The 2020 session was a busy one for the entire north central Idaho delegation: Other than Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, every legislator in the three-district region sponsored at least one bill this year.
Some of the highlights from the session, from a local perspective:
Education
Like Troy, Sens. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, served on the budget committee.
All three were instrumental in securing an additional $531,000 for Lewis-Clark State College in the fiscal ’21 higher education budget.
That wasn’t an effort to pad LCSC’s budget. Rather, it was a recognition that the school has fewer revenue sources than the other institutions, and therefore less flexibility to meet the 2 percent base reduction proposed by the governor.
The governor announced the 2 percent cut last year, after the four public college and university presidents already agreed to freeze undergraduate tuition for a year. The resulting cut in state funding cost the institutions $6.12 million, including $353,100 for LCSC.
Crabtree also sponsored legislation prohibiting individuals convicted of violent felonies from being certified as teachers in Idaho’s public school system.
Anyone guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, murder, kidnapping, rape or interstate trafficking in prostitution is already prohibited from teaching if the victim was a child; Crabtree’s bill extends the restriction to those who victimized adults, although anyone hired before July 1 of this year can ask the professional standards commission for reconsideration.
Crabtree and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, were also involved in the 2020 session’s most unsung legislative accomplishment: the passage of a new five-year, $223 million teacher compensation plan.
Both lawmakers serve on their respective chamber’s education committees. They served on last year’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” education task force as well, which recommended the plan.
The bill adds a third rung to the career ladder teacher salary schedule, specifically for highly qualified veteran teachers. It also provides additional state funding for beginning and mid-level teachers.
The legislation passed the House on a 52-10 vote, and passed the Senate 30-1.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was the only north central Idaho legislator to oppose the measure. Goesling served as the bill’s House floor sponsor.
“I think people realize that, if we want to attract and retain good quality teachers, we need to put some money on the table,” he said.
Goesling, who served 24 years in the U.S. Navy, was also a go-to sponsor for various veteran-related legislation. His proposal to create a student loan compensation program for nurses who work at Idaho State Veterans Homes was held in committee; his bill allowing early school enrollment for the children of military personnel was signed into law.
Money matters
While teacher compensation may have been the silent success of the session, the biggest shock was the absence of significant tax relief.
Giddings, who serves on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, found that a particularly disappointing outcome.
“It’s alarming to me that we can have nearly $85 million in taxpayer funds and pigeonhole them during a (public health) crisis,” she said. “That just further expanded the chasm between the House and Senate.”
The Legislature approved a plan last year requiring most out-of-state retailers to remit the sales tax on online sales to Idaho residents. The money goes into an account specifically designated for tax relief. Through the first half of fiscal 2020, the account was collecting about $7 million per month.
The House Republican leadership team wanted to use about two-thirds of that to increase the grocery tax credit, which essentially reimburses Idahoans for the sales tax they pay on food items.
Giddings was among those who advocated repealing the tax altogether. She proposed legislation to that effect — mirroring a bill former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed in 2017 — but the revenue committee sided with leadership and refused to introduce the measure.
She also sponsored legislation this year increasing the number of disabled veterans who could qualify for a property tax credit.
The credit — which Giddings created in 2018 — currently applies to veterans with a 100-percent service-related disability. This year’s bill would expand that to veterans who have something less than a 100-percent disability, but who are paid at 100 percent because they’re unemployable.
The bill passed with three no votes and awaits the governor’s signature.
Giddings was also pleased that the House exerted more authority over the budget process this session by rejecting eight appropriations bills.
“Because no public input is allowed (on budget bills), it forces the House to be more involved and debate the merits of each individual line item,” she said.
Overall, though, she found this to be “one of the worst sessions I’ve seen as far as growing government.”
For example, a bill limiting medical debt collections was “pure socialism,” Gidding said, since it allowed government to “dictate” private industry fees.
Legislation requiring e-cigarette and vaping device retailers to register their business and allow state compliance checks — just as tobacco retailers do now — was equally unnecessary.
“It’s outlawing something that’s already outlawed and increases government control,” she said.
On other budget matters, Giddings was among a small group of legislators who opposed a majority of the fiscal ’21 appropriations bills, including those for public health districts, K-12 teachers, the Division of Medicaid, Division of Welfare, higher education and the Idaho Transportation Department.
She noted that the Idaho Freedom Foundation found 31 agency budgets this year that allegedly contain “excessive spending.”
Reefer madness
For the second year in a row, Rep. Troy took a hard run at legalizing industrial hemp in Idaho.
She co-sponsored legislation that would have allowed Idaho farmers to grow and process the crop, as allowed under the 2018 federal Farm Bill.
“This is an Idaho bill that works for Idaho law enforcement and Idaho agriculture,” she told the House State Affairs committee, during a two-day hearing on the proposal. “We put a lot of sideboards on this bill. I have no interest in legalizing marijuana, but it’s also really important (for Idaho farmers) to have the opportunity to grow this crop.”
However, after hearing testimony from two retired law enforcement officers that the legislation would “open the door to the marijuana-hemp culture,” the committee killed the bill on an 8-7 vote.
As a result, Idaho will remain one of two states without a legal hemp industry.
“That was really disappointing,” Troy said. “They made it about marijuana, rather than about a commodity that’s approved by the U.S. (Department of Agriculture).”
Getting a buzz on
Sen. Johnson garnered support from communities across the state for his proposal to have an interim legislative committee develop a long-term strategy for intrastate commercial air service in Idaho.
Johnson noted that no airport in the state — including Boise — currently offers direct commercial flights to any other Idaho city.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity to reconnect Idaho and bring some of this travel and business back to the state,” he told the Senate Transportation Committee. “As the state continues to grow, I think that becomes even more important.”
The resolution passed with flying colors and now awaits a decision from the Legislative Council.
The council, which approves all interim committee proposals, is expected to meet in April or May.
And don’t forget …
Other efforts by local legislators this session include Sen. David Nelson’s “right to repair” bill, Rep. Mike Kingsley’s efforts to address Idaho’s opioid crisis, and Rep. Paul Shepherd’s last hurrah.
Shepherd, R-Riggins, will retire this year after eight terms in the Legislature. His final bill was a proposal to remove the political party affiliation requirement for Idaho Fish and Game commissioners.
“Membership shouldn’t be about politics, but about what’s best for Fish and Game,” he said during one of his rare House floor debates.
The measure passed on a 48-14 party line vote, but subsequently stalled in the Senate.
Nelson, D-Moscow, introduced legislation requiring manufacturers to make literature, parts, diagnostic equipment and proprietary tools available for purchase by farmers, consumers and independent repair shops.
The intent was to reduce repair costs for electronic equipment by “preventing manufacturers from controlling repair so the only choice for consumers is the manufacturer’s owned or controlled facility.”
A similar bill was introduced by Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg. However, neither measure advanced.
Kingsley, R-Lewiston, had more success with his bill to expand use of the state’s prescription drug monitoring program.
The legislation, which has been approved and awaits the governor’s signature, requires medical providers to check the monitoring program before issuing a prescription for opioids. The goal is to curb a patient’s ability to “doctor shop” and have multiple prescriptions filled by multiple providers.
It reflects a recommendation from the governor’s Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group, on which Kingsley serves.
Although Stevenson did not sponsor any legislation herself, she did serve as the committee and floor sponsor for a couple of bills removing some excessive government regulation on businesses and agricultural producers.
A shot in the dark
Although her hemp bill went up in smoke, Troy has great hopes for her legislation promoting public shooting ranges.
“I think it has some real economic development opportunities for north central Idaho,” she said.
The bill, which was signed into law, came from a constituent who’s worked on the issue for 12 years. It was co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; House Resources Chairman Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; and Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson.
The measure establishes public shooting ranges as an appropriate use on lands managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. It also authorizes the agency to work with cities, counties, recreation districts and nonprofit clubs and associations to develop new ranges or relocate existing ranges.
The legislation builds on Idaho Sen. Jim Risch’s successful efforts to expand federal matching funds for public shooting ranges.
Given the number of ammunition and outdoor equipment manufacturers in the region, Troy said, this is a chance to develop a facility that will attract tourists from out of the area and host regional shooting competitions.
“I’m pretty excited about it, given the unique opportunities in this area,” she said.
While that may have been Troy’s favorite bill of the session, her resolution establishing a day of awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people could be equally impactful.
The resolution encourages state, local, federal and tribal agencies to coordinate their efforts, reduce response times and improve the investigation of these cases.
Shortly after the resolution was adopted, a group of 4-H students from Benewah County visited the Statehouse. A member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe hugged Troy and started crying.
“That tells you you’re doing the right thing,” Troy said. “I came down here to try and make a difference, not sit in a chair. Hopefully I’m doing that.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.