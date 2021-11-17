Newly appointed Idaho state Rep. Lori McCann officially learned her committee assignments this week, when the Legislature reconvened after a six-month break.
McCann, R-Lewiston, was appointed to the 6th Legislative District House A seat in May, after former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger resigned. McCann will replace von Ehlinger on the House Agricultural Affairs Committee and House Commerce and Human Resources Committee. She was also appointed to the House Education Committee.
“I’m thrilled,” she said Tuesday. “I’m excited to be able to get to work on education issues.”
McCann’s father, Earl Trigsted, was a teacher and head football coach at Lewiston High School. She also taught classes and ran the legal assistance/paralegal program at Lewis-Clark State College. Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, worked with McCann to accommodate her interest in education. He stepped off the education committee — freeing up a spot for McCann — and took over von Ehlinger’s seat on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Given that he works for the Salmon River School District and has other family members who teach and/or coach, Shepherd said stepping down from the Education Committee could help him avoid some conflicts of interest.
“I think I can be more effective on revenue and tax, and at the same time I was able to do a fellow legislator a service,” he said. “She (McCann) is definitely qualified to be on education.”
The Legislature is taking a narrow focus on vaccination and employment-related issues this week, so it’s unlikely any of McCann’s committees will meet until the 2022 session convenes in January.
