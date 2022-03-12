The Kiwanis Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley has entered a contest from its international organization to bring a splash pad to Lewiston.
Club members and people from the community can place their vote at this shortened link bit.ly/3I7Y7Kw until noon Thursday. The 10 projects with the most votes will move to the final round with a panel of Kiwanis judges. The winner will be announced March 26.
The winner will receive $50,000 to go toward the purchase of an AquaSmart package.
According to the Kiwanis Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley entry, the splash pad would be installed in “an area that is being developed with housing, extensive park, and the newly built high school.”