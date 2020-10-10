Three area city officials were recently elected to leadership positions in the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association.
Moscow City Clerk Laurie Hopkins was elected first vice-president of the executive committee, while Donna Wilson, city treasurer for Orofino, and Janell Arnzen, city treasurer for Grangeville, were elected directors of District 2 for the association.
The group was formed in 1947 to increase the professionalism of its members, improve city administration, advance responsibility in local government and to cooperate with federal, state and local agencies and organizations.
It is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation that serves Idaho’s 200 incorporated cities.