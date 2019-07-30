PULLMAN — The owners of Zoe Coffeehouse and Pub in Pullman announced Monday on Facebook they bought Cougar Country Drive-In.
The fast food restaurant on North Grand Avenue has been closed since February and listed for sale since March. It closed after it fell into financial trouble that led to employees not being paid.
According to the Zoe Coffeehouse and Pub Facebook post, the owners plan to open the restaurant in the coming weeks.
“We are happy and proud to announce that, after many long months of no Bacon Burgers, Cub Burgers, crinkle fries, and that awesome fry sauce, Cougar Country Drive In is returning — bigger and better than ever! It will take us a few weeks to get it up and running, but when we do, we invite you all to come and experience that great Cougar Country tradition!” the post says.
Cougar Country Drive-In was initially listed on the market for $1.9 million, and later the price was reduced to $1 million. The fast-food restaurant has been a staple in Pullman since 1973.
Rumors that the business would close under its old ownership began to swirl this past winter.
The former owner, Rhonda Witt-Miller, confirmed in February that employee checks had bounced. The restaurant also missed a delivery of food because it did not have enough cash on hand. Several employees refused to work or left the business because they were not paid.