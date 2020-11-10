All jury trials in the region and in Idaho put on hold until Jan. 4
No criminal and civil jury trials will be held in Idaho until at least Jan. 4 because of the ever-increasing risk of COVID-19 in the state.
Idaho Supreme Court Justice Roger Burdick issued an order Monday canceling all jury trials in the state. Criminal jury trials had been postponed in the 2nd District through Nov. 27 because of COVID-19.
Civil jury trials, which were supposed to resume in the state Dec. 1, will be put off until the beginning of 2021 because of Burdick’s order Monday.
“Since the recording of statewide case counts in Idaho began on March 13, 2020, there have been only nine days with case counts over 1,000,” Burdick wrote in his order. “All nine days have occurred since October 23, 2020.”
When criminal jury trials were allowed to resume in the state Sept. 14 through Sunday, COVID-19 cases in Idaho have increased 335 percent, Burdick said.
“The virus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect public health and safety as well as safeguard the ability of Idaho’s healthcare professionals to manage the recent increase in cases,” Burdick wrote.
On Sept. 10, 91 percent of Idaho counties had COVID-19 rates low enough to commence jury trials. As of Friday, only 5 percent of Idaho counties had low enough rates to hold jury trials, Burdick said.
Burdick said the Supreme Court “strongly encourages robust participation in alternative dispute resolution procedures including the use of senior judges which can be furnished without cost to the parties by the Idaho Supreme Court until December 31, 2020.”
Idaho mayors earn thousands in Mayor’s Walking Challenge
The annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge, sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, attracted a record number of participants this October, allowing the Foundation to award $76,000 to Idaho communities.
The challenge is meant to highlight the importance of children being physically active. Mayors may designate the funds for COVID-19 relief efforts or for programs, projects or equipment that encourage kids to be active.
There were 76 mayors who reached the monthly step goal to each earn $1,000 for their community, including Pepper Harman, of Cottonwood; Ralph Wassmuth, of Ferdinand; Steve Odenborg, of Genesee; Richard Groseclose, of Juliaetta; Betty Heater, of Kamiah; Antonio Smith, of Lapwai; Michael Collins, of Lewiston; Bill Lambert, of Moscow; Steve Bateman, of Nezperce; Sean Simmons, of Orofino; Nancy Greene, of Peck; and Miriam Youngren, of Winchester.
Investigators have person of interest in possible homicide near Kamiah
A person of interest has been identified in an investigation into a possible homicide near Kamiah, though neither the victim nor the person of interest have been identified publicly.
Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating the possible homicide of a woman at a residence near Kamiah. FBI responded to the woman’s residence on Oct. 31.
“This is an ongoing investigation and limited information is available at this time,” Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said. “However, Tribal Police detectives are working diligently to ensure a complete and accurate investigation.”
No arrests had been made in the case by the FBI as of Monday, said FBI Salt Lake City Field Office spokeswoman Sandra Barker, who added the investigation was ongoing and no other details could be released.
The FBI is seeking information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI’s Coeur d’Alene Resident Agency at (208) 664-5128 or the Nez Perce Tribal Police at (208) 843-7141.