Work being done on Smith Creek Road near Syringa
SYRINGA — Work to repair landslide damage has started on Smith Creek Road near here.
The well-used route that is also known as Forest Service Road 101 was hit by a landslide and road washout in 2019. The damage included failure of a culvert. The road will remain closed about 2 miles from its junction with U.S. Highway 12 during the work that could take up to 30 days. Once it is finished, the Forest Service will decide if the road will reopen, according to a news release from the agency.
“We are glad to have this repair work in progress and appreciate the public’s patience as we secured a contract to finish the repair on this popular road,” Lochsa-Powell District Ranger Brandon Knapton said.
Event for visually impaired children set for Saturday
The Idaho State Police will offer a “Climbing On Stuff” event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, at the Lewiston office, 2700 N. and S. Highway.
A program of a nonprofit organization called Courageous Kids Climbing that specializes in activities for people with special needs, the event is free and intended for school-age children who are blind or visually impaired.
Reservations are required and may be made by contacting Jeff Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.