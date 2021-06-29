Fire near Webb Road threatens rural homes
A grass and brush fire off of Webb Road near Sweetwater covered about 100 acres and threatened rural homes there Monday.
The Sanders Fire on Sanders Ridge was initially estimated to be 107 acres, according to a listing on the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center Website. The fire broke out as temperature soared well above 100 degrees in the afternoon hours.
Sandy Holt of the Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management office said the blaze threatened homes in the area. Crews from several agencies, including the Nez Perce Tribe, city of Lapwai and the Idaho Department of Lands, were dispatched to help suppress the fire and Holt said a helicopter was summoned.
Webb Road was closed between U.S. Highway 95 and McCormack Ridge Road. At about 10 p.m. Monday, Nez Perce County announced the fire had been knocked down and Webb Road was reopened.
No injuries reported in fire at Tri-State hospital
No injuries were reported Sunday when Tri-State Memorial Hospital experienced a fire in the Materials Management Department.
A hospital spokeswoman said the fire was quickly controlled and managed, and Tri-State Memorial Hospital is working with the appropriate entities to repair the damage.
The hospital is still in operational order, and all patients and employees are safe, officials said. The fire began because of an electrical complication inside of a ceiling light.
At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Clarkston Fire Department was contacted, and additional units from Asotin County and Lewiston were called in to assist.