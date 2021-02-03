Clarkston man sentenced on two rape convictions
ASOTIN — A 23-year-old Clarkston man was sentenced to a minimum of 102 months in prison for two second-degree rape of a child convictions.
Nathan A. Griffin was arrested in November 2019 for having sex with a 13-year-old Asotin County girl who became pregnant and hemorrhaged after an abortion. The victim, who is not being named, had to undergo emergency surgery and blood transfusions, according to court documents.
During court proceedings, Griffin was represented by Moscow attorney Mark Monson, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the case on behalf of the state. Asotin County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns handed down the sentence Monday after listening to a victim impact statement read in court.
“No girl my age should have to go through that,” the victim wrote. “Also, I hope you don’t get out for the rest of your life because I don’t want another girl to go through what you put me through. Putting me through all of that destroyed me as a person.”
Griffin could serve up to life in prison for the crimes, and will be placed on community custody if released on parole after 102 months.
Lewiston man pleads guilty to felony aggravated assault
A 26-year-old Lewiston man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of felony aggravated assault after originally facing three counts of sexual battery of a minor child for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl three times in late March and early April last year.
Deputy Nez Perce County Prosecutor Jazz Patzer told District Judge Jay Gaskill that the state agreed to drop the sexual battery counts in exchange for Nickolas L. Decker’s guilty plea to the lesser charge. The prosecution and Decker’s attorney, Brandy Rouse, agreed to a sentencing recommendation of five years probation and payment of restitution to the victim.
There was some confusion over whether Decker would serve regular probation or the special monitoring required for sexual offender probation since he pleaded guilty to a nonsexual crime. The attorneys told the judge they would research the matter in advance of a March 17 status conference.
Gaskill reminded Decker that the plea deal is only a recommendation, and he could still sentence him to up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Lewiston man arrested after vehicle chase, manhunt
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Lewiston man Tuesday after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop and led officers from several agencies on a lengthy pursuit and manhunt.
According to a news release, a white box truck with Washington registration fled from Lewiston police around 5 a.m. Nez Perce County deputies joined the chase when the vehicle left the city limits. The deputies and members of the Nez Perce Tribal Police were able to catch up, but the vehicle drove through multiple fields, causing damage along the way.
The sheriff’s office, Tribal Police officers and the Nez Perce County Air Posse conducted a search for nearly five hours Tuesday before taking John R. Brewer into custody on multiple warrants and felony charges, according to the news release.
Man who died in side-by-side wreck ID’d as James Dvorak
Idaho State Police identified Tuesday morning the person killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday as James Dvorak, 52, of Lewiston. The release of his name was delayed to allow for notification of next of kin.
Dvorak died Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Vollmer Road in Lewiston. According to an ISP news release, Dvorak’s side-by-side was traveling north on Vollmer Road about 2:44 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a curve. The vehicle exited the roadway on the right shoulder and overturned. Dvorak was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries at the scene, according to the news release.
ISP and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Kamiah man charged with attempted strangulation
GRANGEVILLE — A 57-year-old Kamiah man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a domestic dispute at 187 Celestial Way in Kamiah.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday. They arrested Danny Kudrave and charged him with felony attempted strangulation. He was booked into the Idaho County Jail later in the day but had not yet appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.