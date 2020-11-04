Couple uninjured in wreck on U.S. Highway 12
OROFINO — A Washington couple was apparently uninjured after their vehicle hit a patch of black ice on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 38.5 and overturned, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Steven Burt, 69, and his 77-year-old wife, no name given, were traveling east about 5:50 a.m. Sunday when Burt lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, coming to rest on its top in a ditch.
The Burts refused ambulance transport, the sheriff’s office said. Jackson’s Towing of Kamiah removed the vehicle from the ditch.
Camper destroyed by fire in rural Clearwater County
OROFINO — A recreational vehicle camper was destroyed by fire caused by an unattended electrical heater, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
The fire on 247 Road, milepost 3, was reported at 10:54 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office and Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association responded.
The camper, belonging to Bryan A. Paul, 44, of Harpster, was fully engulfed in flames and was estimated to be a total loss, the sheriff’s office said.
Circle of Elders meet called off this week
LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribe’s Circle of Elders monthly meeting scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions, Chairwoman Mary Jane Souther announced.
Anyone seeking more information can contact Souther at (208) 843-2204.