Orofino man takes dip in Clearwater River before being arrested after traffic stop
OROFINO — A 31-year-old Orofino man fled on foot from a traffic stop and entered the Clearwater River before being apprehended near some railroad tracks Thursday night, according to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sheriff’s office did not provide the location of the incident.
The news release said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a green 1998 Saturn for expired registration and speeding. The driver of the vehicle, Tyler Bradley, fled from the traffic stop on foot into the river. About 23 minutes later, Bradley was apprehended trying to hide near railroad tracks.
Bradley was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino where he was treated for symptoms of hypothermia. The outside temperature was 29 degrees and the river temperature was 34 degrees, the release said.
Bradley is in the Clearwater County Jail on several charges including possession of a controlled substance.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 82-year-old Genesee man
GENESEE — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old man last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Jackson Street in Genesee, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Edward J. McKenzie was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and black pants. His family believes he may be experiencing memory issues, the Facebook post said. He is known to drive a blue/silver 2005 Honda CRV with a Gonzaga sticker in the back window. The license plate is an Idaho plate, 1LE7499. His direction of travel is unknown but he is known to travel between Moscow and Lewiston.
If you have information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at (208) 882-2216, option 4.
Moscow Food Co-op donates more than $7,000 of food to local food banks
MOSCOW — Since Nov. 24, Moscow Food Co-op owners and customers have donated $7,740 worth of food to local food banks through the Moscow Food Co-op Community Fund Food Drive, according to a news release from the store.
The drive was created in response to anticipated need for food and groceries in the community during the holiday season, the release said. The co-op makes donations of food in pre-bagged amounts of $10, $20 and $50 available for customers to purchase and donate. Donation bags can be bought off the shelf or through the co-op’s e-commerce website and curbside delivery service.
The bags are then given to local food banks for distribution. Charitable organizations who received and distributed the $7,740 in food donations include: Food Not Bombs, the Troy/Deary Food Bank, Sojourners’ Alliance, Safari Pearl Food Drive, Palouse Cares and the Vandal Food Pantry.
For information on how to donate, call (208) 882-8537 or go to the co-op’s website at moscowfood.coop.