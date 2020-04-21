Lewiston woman is charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into pickup truck
A Lewiston woman is charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a red pickup truck on the 600 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston on Saturday and stealing knives, tools and photograph negatives.
Kassandra S. Henry, 31, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if she is convicted of the crime.
Police allege they were called to an area near the 600 block of 10th Street at 6 a.m. Saturday to search for a suspicious person.
Near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street, Lewiston police came in contact with Henry. Police allege Henry was carrying a shovel and a machete. Police detained Henry and allegedly found knives, a tire-inflating air hose attachment, photo negatives and a U-bolt during a search that they later matched to items missing from a red Ford F-150 that had been burglarized that morning, court records said.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $5,000 bond in the case.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for April 29 in the case.
City waives fingerprint requirement, late fees for business license payments
The city of Lewiston suspended its fingerprinting requirement for certain jobs and dropped late charges for nonpayment of business license fees Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
City code requires fingerprinting of security officers, armored car delivery personnel, taxi drivers and vehicle-for-hire service drivers as part of criminal background check procedures. City Manager Alan Nygaard used his authority as the city council-appointed director of civil defense to suspend the code until further notice because the police department is closed to the public and can’t perform the fingerprinting service.
The decision was made after consultation with Police Chief Budd Hurd, according to Nygaard’s emergency order. It said the city is trying to balance the need for public safety with the ability of businesses that utilize those types of employees to offer their services to the community.
The order also suspended late fees for nonpayment of regular business license fees because of the economic hardships many businesses are suffering under the ongoing coronavirus shutdown orders.
Lewiston man, 36, faces charge of felony domestic battery
A Lewiston man is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting a traumatic injury after he allegedly struck his girlfriend, causing abrasions to her forehead and eye, cuts on her mouth and bruising on her arm at about 9:40 p.m. Friday on Albright Grade.
John R. Brewer, 36, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of the charge.
Police allege that an eyewitness saw Brewer holding the alleged victim from behind while she was pushing him away on Albright Grade. The eyewitness also told law enforcement that as soon as Brewer let go of the alleged victim, she ran away from him, court records said.
Police allege Brewer caused injuries to the woman’s forehead, eye, mouth and arms as abrasions, cuts, bruises and swelling were visible when law enforcement officers made contact with the couple Friday night, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Brewer on his own recognizance with conditions and set a no-contact order forbidding direct and indirect contact with the alleged victim in the case.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Brewer on May 6 in the case.
Clarkston School District to offer free Wi-Fi in parking lots
Students in the Clarkston School District will soon be able to access free Wi-Fi in various parking lots of school buildings.
During a remote meeting of the school board Monday, Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said more details about the service will be announced this week.
Clarkston schools have been closed to in-person classes since mid-March following an order from Gov. Jay Inslee amid concerns over COVID-19.
Knowlton said teachers have adapted well to providing remote learning opportunities to the district’s students.
Plans for an alternative graduation ceremony for the seniors at Clarkston High School are still being formulated. The traditional graduation ceremony was canceled earlier this month.
Knowlton said the district will wait until at least May 4, the same day Inslee’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to end, to determine what form the ceremony will take.
“Lots of great ideas have been worked on and I think it will be as good as we can make it with the circumstances,” Knowlton said.
The district has been serving between 450 and 550 meals each day to students during the closure, which will remain in effect for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The board will hold a special meeting via Zoom on May 11 for a budget extension hearing.