Virtual town hall addresses emergency preparedness
A virtual telephone town hall will be held at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss disaster and major emergency preparedness.
The hourlong video event will be hosted by AARP Idaho.
Willie Nunn, Federal Emergency Management Agency regional administrator, and Brad Richy, director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, will discuss the various types of potential crises in Idaho, including wildfires, excessive heat, drought and earthquakes and ways families can be better prepared. They will also be available to answer any questions listeners from around the state may have. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.
“The evidence continues to show that older adults are more susceptible and disproportionately affected by natural disasters including extreme heat,” Wissel said. “Conversations like this are important to ensure the most vulnerable Idahoans are safe and their needs are met when disasters happen.”
Participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637, or by registering in advance at vekeo.com/aarpidaho. The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Idaho Facebook page.
Small wildfire spotted near Deary
DEARY — Idaho Department of Lands firefighters battled a 5-to-10-acre fire near Deary on Friday.
The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in a clearcut on state grounds. The fire was estimated at moderate intensity with some spotting downwind and had a high potential for growth, the department reported.
No houses or other structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation but dry lightning was reported in the area Thursday night.
Firefighting equipment included four aircraft, two dozers, two Department of Lands engines and a Deary water tender. Half of the Teakan fire crew and other department firefighters were expected to be joined by a backup force of firefighting resources.
Mike McManus is the incident commander on the fire. Anyone wishing more information may visit loom.ly/7ji4pJE.
Construction on Albion Road roundabout delayed
Aspen Heights Development, the Texas-based developer who is working on the construction of the roundabout at Albion Road and Washington State Route 27, announced the project is still expected to be completed in August despite unexpected utility issues which caused a delay in work.
The developers announced in a news release that the roundabout is still expected to be completed by the start of the Washington State University fall semester. Starting Monday, the crews will be placing new asphalt in phases. The construction on Albion Road began May 16 and was expected to last until mid-August, according to previous projections. This project is one of two roundabouts under construction in town. The other roundabout is located at Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road. More information on the project is available at pullman-wa.gov/traffic_control.
