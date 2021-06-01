Broken washer hose damages every floor of WSU fraternity
A broken washer hose in the third-floor laundry room caused water damage to every floor, including the basement, of an unoccupied Washington State University fraternity house Monday in Pullman, according to a Pullman Fire Department news release.
The release said sensors in a fire detection system triggered an alarm around 4:30 a.m. Monday that brought firefighters to the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on Northeast Linden Street. When crews entered the structure, they encountered water on the lower floors and discovered the source of the leak in the laundry room.
Incident Commander Lt. Andrew Chiavaras said in the release the water had been flowing for a day or two on the third floor before the alarm was triggered when part of a ceiling collapsed in the basement and activated a smoke detector.
A Pullman building inspector went through the building and determined there was no structural damage, the release said. Property managers will need to bring in cleaning crews and then contractors will be able to repair what was damaged from the water. After repairs are made, the fraternity house, which was empty during summer break, can be occupied again when students return in the fall.
Firefighters said in the release the fraternity had changed their lock system but had not updated their keys, which caused a delay in entering the building.
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, threatening female
A 32-year-old Clarkston man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, choked and threatened to kill a female because she refused to give him $20, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were advised of a trespassing complaint at 11:32 a.m. Sunday on private property on Wawawai Road near Wawawai County Park, the release said. The property owner reported he found a vehicle on his property and there was a male and female passed out inside the vehicle.
Deputies spoke with the female who said she had been kidnapped and brought to the location the night before. The release said the two know each other and the incident started at the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston.
The female was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
The man, Mathew Pilkington, was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, harassment (threats to kill) and second-degree trespassing and booked into Whitman County Jail.
Pilkington will make his first court appearance in Whitman County Superior Court this week.