Weippe man dies in logging truck crash near Cherrylane Bridge
A Weippe man died Wednesday afternoon when the logging truck he was driving crashed off U.S. Highway 12 about 2 miles east of Cherrylane Bridge, according to the Idaho State Police.
William R. Jared was driving a 1995 Kenworth logging truck east at about 1:20 p.m. near milepost 24 when the truck veered to the right shoulder, came back onto the road, and crossed the center line and the west lanes, according to an ISP news release. The truck continued off the left shoulder, went down an embankment and came to rest near the edge of the Clearwater River.
Jared was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The trailer was recovered and the tractor will be recovered this morning. The roadway was shut down periodically through the investigation, the news release said.
Next of kin have been notified, ISP said, and the investigation is continuing.
Homeless man arrested for alleged attempted robbery in Clarkston
ASOTIN — A 57-year-old transient was arrested in Clarkston for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle near Gateway Park.
Richard Laforge is in the Asotin County Jail on a $25,000 bond after police responded to a call across from Arby’s on Riverview Boule-vard near the Greenbelt Trail. According to a probable cause affidavit, Laforge aggressively confronted a Cloverland man who had pulled over to make a phone call on Tuesday afternoon.
During the encounter, Laforge reportedly asked for a ride, used vulgar language and attempted to take the motorcycle after grabbing the Cloverland man’s legs and putting his hands on the motorcycle owner’s chest.
When Clarkston police arrived, Laforge was located along the nearby walking path with a group of people underneath the Interstate Bridge. He appeared to be highly intoxicated and changed his story several times, according to the report.
After being arrested, Laforge was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital for a medical assessment, and his erratic behavior continued, police said. His blood alcohol content was found to be more than three times the legal limit.
Laforge’s bond hearing was conducted Wednesday morning in Asotin County Superior Court before Judge Tina Kernan. Public defender Brandie Rouse has been appointed to represent him on pending charges of second-degree attempted robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, both Class C felonies. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.
Laforge, who remains in custody at the jail, will make his next court appearance Monday for an arraignment.
Kendrick woman to serve 56 days in jail, pay restitution for forgery
A Kendrick woman will spend 56 days in jail, pay $50,000 in restitution to her former employer and serve eight years of probation after her sentencing Wednesday on a felony count of forgery.
Amy L. Roetcisoender, 50, allegedly stole more than $100,000 from her employer, M Industries of Kendrick, between 2016 and 2019, according to court documents. She was initially charged with four felony counts of forgery and four felony counts of grand theft for allegedly writing 75 checks totaling $121,488.40 from M Industries and depositing them in her credit union and bank accounts or using them for automatic clearinghouse payments to her credit card. The parties, including the owner of M Industries, agreed to the amount of restitution during mediation.
Roetcisoender pleaded guilty to a single charge of forgery in July, however, after reaching a binding plea agreement with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office. Under the terms of the agreement, Roetcisoender only admitted to the charges stemming from the transactions in 2016 while the remaining charges were dropped.
Defense attorney Rick Cuddihy told 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie that Roetcisoender has a new job performing the same kind of bookkeeping work she did for M Industries. Cuddihy asked Brudie to allow work release for Roetcisoender so she can continue her employment while serving the 60 days local jail time, minus four days for time already served, and the judge agreed.
Lewis-Clark State homecoming activities set to kick off Monday
Lewis-Clark State College will hold a variety of events during its seventh Homecoming Week celebration, which begins Monday.
The festivities kick off with a decorating contest. All student clubs, organizations and offices can pick a spot on campus to decorate through noon Wednesday. Judging begins then, and prizes will be awarded.
Other events include shopping cart races, a faculty/staff vs. students kickball game, a lip-sync contest and online trivia contest.
The complete list of activities can be found at lcsc.edu/homecoming. All events are open to the public and free, unless otherwise noted. However, anyone planning to attend is asked to register in advance.
COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. Face masks will be required when indoors. Other requirements can be found on the college’s coronavirus website, at lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources.
Plane crash near Palouse sends two to hospital
PALOUSE — Two people were taken to the hospital after the plane they were flying in crashed upon landing at a private airstrip near Ringo Road just outside of Palouse, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
A student pilot and his flight instructor sustained injuries that didn’t appear to be life threatening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Their names weren’t released.
The single-engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. The plane made a hard touchdown, causing the landing gear to malfunction and the plane to flip and come to rest on its top, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office and local emergency crews responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSU, UI tied for 179th on list of best colleges in country
Washington State University and the University of Idaho tied for 179th on U.S. News and World Report’s latest list of best colleges and universities in the nation.
The two schools also tied for 112th among the best schools for veterans.
However, when tuition rates are compared with the overall rankings, the Idaho school offers more bang for the buck.
According to U.S. News and World Report, UI was the 28th best value among national universities. Only the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill scored higher among public universities. WSU, by comparison, ranked 101st.
“Being the best value is demonstrated by our strong outcomes,” said UI President Scott Green in a news release. “Our students graduate with lower debt and get great jobs, setting them up for success and the ability to lead their industries.”
The U.S. News and World Report list evaluated 392 colleges and universities that offer a broad range of undergraduate majors, as well as master’s and doctoral programs.
The University of Washington ranked 59th nationally in the overall rankings. Boise State University and Idaho State University both ranked somewhere between 299th and 392nd.