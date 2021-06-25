October trial set for man accused of first-degree murder
A 2nd District judge set an Oct. 4 trial date for one of the two defendants accused of first-degree murder in the January shooting death of Samuel Johns in his Seventh Avenue home in Lewiston.
Clyde K. Ewing, 43, declined to waive his right to a speedy trial during a status conference Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, leading Judge Jay Gaskill to set the October date.
It could also end up being the trial date for Ewing’s 16-year-old son, Demetri X. Ewing, if the judge grants a motion by the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office to join the cases. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for July 8. According to police, Demetri Ewing allegedly participated in the killing with his father. He is being charged as an adult.
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said Clyde Ewing also asked the court to appoint a paralegal to assist him with legal filings regarding civil rights violations, although he didn’t specify how his rights have been violated. Gaskill directed him to make his requests in writing to his attorney, Rick Cuddihy, so an appropriate motion can be filed.
The state is alleging that the Ewings rode bicycles from their Clarkston motel in the early morning hours of Jan. 8 to Johns’ home where they shot him in the living room, possibly over a dispute regarding property they believed had been stolen from them. Both have pleaded innocent to the crime.
WSU Extension offers area crop tours
Grain and winter pea producers are invited to crop tours in Pomeroy and Anatone beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The tours are organized by Washington State University Extension Services.
The winter pea discussion, led by Sarah Hallyburton and Steve Van Vleet, will begin at 8:30 a.m. west of Pomeroy off of U.S. Highway 12. Directions include taking a right turn at Vannaton Grade Road and proceeding for about 2½ miles.
The annual WSU Mayview crop variety tour begins at 10 a.m. on Tramway Road northeast of Pomeroy at the Roger Koller farm. Winter wheat, spring wheat and barley variety trials will be featured, and discussion will be led by Clark Neely.
The wheat wheat crop variety tour near Anatone starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Brit Ausman farm. Directions include heading south toward Anatone on State Route 129; take a right turn onto Onstot Road and another right on Dwight Halsey Road. Clark Neely also will lead the discussion of the winter wheat varieties planted in the trial.
Anyone wishing more information may contact WSU Asotin and Garfield County Extension Director Mark Heitstuman at (508) 243-2009 or heitstuman@wsu.edu.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council offers Alateen meetings
KAMIAH — Upriver Youth Leadership Council is offering Alateen beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Presbyterian Church on Hill Street.
Alateen, part of the Al-Anon Family Groups, is a fellowship of young people whose lives are affected by someone else’s drinking. In Alateen meetings, youth can meet others with similar situations. It is not a religious program; there are no fees or dues to belong.
The youth council is hosting a Fourth of July party starting at 7 p.m. at the Kooskia City Park. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided, along with games, music and a fireworks show after dark. The public is welcome.
Anyone wishing more information may contact Amber at (208) 743-0392 or UYLCrecovery@gmail.com.
Area nonprofits receive Forever Idaho grants
Several nonprofit organizations in the five-county region of north central Idaho recently received Forever Idaho grants from the Idaho Community Foundation.
Thirty-two grants totaling almost $241,000 were awarded to provide services to people in crisis and education for communities.
The foundation eased restrictions on its grants this year based on lessons learned from recipients last year when more than 2,100 grants totaling nearly $12.4 million were awarded. Cara Nielsen, the foundation’s vice president, said giving larger grants with fewer restrictions on how to spend them was crucial to nonprofits working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho.
This year’s grants include:
Clearwater County: Clearwater County Senior Citizens Inc., $6,000.
Idaho County: Kids Klub Inc., $5,267; Senior Citizens Dollar A Month Club Inc., $6,500.
Latah County: St. Vincent dePaul Society, St. Francis of Assisi Moscow Conference, $5,000; Family Promise of the Palouse, $15,000; JK Good Samaritan Food Bank, $2,000; Juliaetta Kendrick Heritage Foundation, $5,000.
Lewis County: Cornerstone Teen Center, $3,000.
Nez Perce County: Culdesac School, $5,000; Sacajawea Junior High, $5,000; Idaho Foodbank Warehouse Inc., $5,000; Lewiston-Clarkston Partners Habitat for Humanity, $5,000.