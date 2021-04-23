Murder trial delayed pending negotiations
The May 3 first-degree murder trial for a Lewiston man accused of suffocating his 94-year-old father last year has been delayed pending the outcome of plea negotiations.
Second District Judge Jay Gaskill vacated Mark L. Hopson’s trial date at a Thursday pretrial hearing, which was scheduled to be the last such hearing before trial. But defense attorney Rick Cuddihy said both sides still have a “fair amount” of work to do before they would be ready.
Lewiston police arrested Hopson, 60, on a first-degree murder charge last June for allegedly killing his father, Billy R. Hopson, at their Prospect Avenue home. According to court records, Hopson allegedly killed his father to put him “out of his misery” since he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Hopson has pleaded innocent to the charge.
At Thursday’s hearing, Cuddihy also noted that the case is scheduled for mediation before Senior Judge Karl Kerrick at 9 a.m. next Friday. He expressed hope that mediation would lead to a joint resolution of the case.
The May 3 date was set to comply with Hopson’s right to a speedy trial, a right that he had previously asserted. But Cuddihy advised him to change course at Thursday’s hearing, and Hopson agreed to waive that right. Gaskill set a May 6 status conference to discuss the outcome of the mediation, and to set a new trial date if it is not successful.
Juliaetta fire threatened structures
JULIAETTA — A 20-acre fire threatened as many as 20 structures Wednesday near Juliaetta, but none were damaged.
The fire started around noon and was smoldering as of early Thursday afternoon, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. Evacuations were not necessary, and there were no injuries.
A helicopter dropped water where it was burning in steep, rocky terrain.
The Idaho Department of Lands, Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department, Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management worked to extinguish the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
“It is unusual to have conditions so dry at this point in the spring,” said Mike McManus, Juliaetta fire incident commander. “We have seen an increase in fire starts, and we ask the public to be very careful with burning. This fire was burning across rocks, and it is uncharacteristic for a fire to be able to burn like that at this point in the season.”
Pullman police warn public about ‘rape day’
PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department on Wednesday reminded people to report any sexual harassment or assault after its staff heard about possible threats on social media declaring Saturday as “rape day.”
Chief Gary Jenkins said Thursday that rumors about “rape day” originated from the app TikTok and have been reported on by the national media.
In response, the Pullman Police Department posted tips on Facebook about ways people can stay safe.
For example, police recommend anyone walking alone after dark should let others know where they are going and when they should arrive. People should also park in well-lit areas, keep their doors locked at home and be wary of unknown or unexpected visitors.
Advice was also offered on how to keep other community members safe.
“If you are concerned that someone you know may carry out an act of violence, contact law enforcement right away. One phone call may make all the difference,” according to the tips listed.