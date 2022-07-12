Officials say gas prices are decreasing in Idaho, country
Gas prices in Idaho have started to decrease, and AAA Idaho says more relief could be on the way.
The average price of gas in the state Monday was $5.21 per gallon, according to a news release from AAA Idaho. That is a 4-cent decrease from the week before, but still 12 cents more than a month ago.
The average price for gas in Lewiston on Monday was $4.82 per gallon, according to AAA Idaho. The cheapest place to fill up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was at the Conoco station at the Clearwater River Casino, where the price was $4.69, according to gasbuddy.com.
The cheapest gas in Moscow on Monday was $5.09 at Primeland Co-Op, according to gasbuddy.com.
Idaho ranks seventh in the national for the most expensive fuel, behind only California ($6.09), Hawaii ($5.62), Alaska ($5.48), Nevada ($5.40), Oregon ($5.40) and Washington ($5.36). The national average was $4.68 on Monday.
“The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a written release. “We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue.”
Motorcycle injury crash reported Saturday in Rosalia
ROSALIA — A motorcycle injury crash was reported Saturday night in Rosalia.
The accident occurred at about 9:58 p.m. Saturday south of Rosalia, when a driver swerved past an animal in the roadway.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies found the one-vehicle crash involved an adult male driver and child passenger. The two were driving north on Rosalia Road when the motorcycle lost control, sliding on its side into the northbound lane. The driver indicated that there was an animal of some kind in the roadway when the crash occurred.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and an ambulance transported the driver to a nearby hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
Body of California man retrieved from Salmon River
A 58-year-old California man whose body was found in the Salmon River has been retrieved by Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to a news release issued Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call Friday from kayakers who had found the body of Douglas Ensbury, of San Gabriel, Calif., about 3 miles above Island Bar in the Salmon River. The callers waited at Island Bar for officials to show up and Ensbury was identified by the deputies.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.
UI extension office to hold free anadromous fish presentation
OROFINO — A free online presentation about how climate change is influencing anadromous fish runs along the Pacific coast and the Snake River will be held July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The presentation is sponsored by the University of Idaho Clearwater County extension office.
Lisa Crozier, National Marine Fisheries Service research scientist, will present the findings of the latest research on how climate change is affecting chinook and steelhead runs coastwide, and in the Snake River basin, what climate projections portend for the future of these populations.
Anyone wishing to register may visit uidaho.edu/clearwater-events; email clearwater@uidaho.edu; or call (208) 476-4434.
Workshop on agency services to private landowners planned at Orofino
OROFINO — A workshop about agency services to private landowners will be held July 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Ponderosa Restaurant at 220 Michigan Ave. in Orofino.
The workshop will include information about various services in education, technical advice and cost-share programs that are available for landowners. This includes tree planting, building paddock fencing and ponds, and other programs. The cost-share programs also provide financial assistance for conservation-related projects for rural landowners.
There is no cost to the program but registration is required. Anyone wishing more information may visit uidaho.edu/clearwater-events; email clearwater@uidaho.edu; or call (208) 476-4434.