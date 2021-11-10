Lewiston man pleads guilty to charge of lewd conduct with a child
A 63-year-old Lewiston man with a previous conviction for child sexual abuse pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
Daniel K. Grim will serve 7.5 years to life in prison if 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill accepts a binding plea agreement at Grim’s Jan. 13 sentencing. Gaskill also ordered a presentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation for Grim, who has remained in the Nez Perce County jail on a $400,000 bond since he was charged in June.
According to court files, Grim allegedly touched a girl in a sexual manner over a span of several years when she was between the approximate ages of 5 and 8, starting around 2011. The alleged abuse came to light last spring when the girl told a school counselor. The counselor called police, and the girl subsequently told investigators that Grim molested her on multiple occasions during visits to his 24th Street home in Lewiston.
Police arrested Grim after his release from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he had been taken for treatment after a suicide attempt shortly before the charges were filed. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 16 in 2004 in Latah County, where then-District Judge John Stegner sentenced him to six months of treatment at a state prison before releasing him and imposing six years of probation. Grim successfully completed his probation in 2010, and Stegner released him from its terms.
Trial set for Orofino man who allegedly attempted to escape
OROFINO — A 42-year-old Orofino man pleaded innocent Tuesday to five felony counts of attempted escape and battery on law enforcement officers and was scheduled for jury trial March 1.
Joseph D. Schumacher, who is in the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections following a conviction of sexual offense against a minor under the age of 16, was being held in the Clearwater County Jail on June 15. According to a criminal complaint, Schumacher was upset after having been sentenced for the sexual offense. Clearwater County officers moved him to a holding cell in the jail but a short time later, Schumacher allegedly broke through a plexiglass window and escaped.
When he was confronted by Deputy Cindy Trombetta, Schumacher allegedly attacked her by throwing her to the floor, striking her and grabbing her by the arms and torso. He allegedly wrapped her Taser wires around her, causing her to be shocked.
A second deputy, Roger Haworth, saw the commotion and attempted to intervene. Schumacher also allegedly attacked him before another deputy arrived and Schumacher was subdued. Schumacher is described as more than 6 feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. He was transferred to the custody of the state prison following the alleged incident.
Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler is representing the state and Clearwater County Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald is representing Schumacher.