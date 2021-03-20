Local Boys and Girls Clubs executive director named to hall of fame

Jon Evans, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, will be inducted into the national organization’s hall of fame in May, the local club announced on its Facebook page this week.
Evans will be the first person from Idaho to earn a spot in the shrine, known as the Masters and Mentors. He will be honored during the Boys and Girls Club of America national conference May 4-5.
Evans, whose relationship with the club goes back to when he was a boy in Federal Way, Wash., in the 1970s, became the executive director of the valley club in 2006 and, other than a three-year stint with the national organization, has remained in that post.
“For more than 37 years, Jon has dedicated himself to the service of our youth,” local club board President Brad Rice said in a written statement. “I cannot think of anyone that more thoroughly embodies the mission of the organization — enabling youth to reach their full potential as productive caring responsible citizens. Our Community and our Clubs are fortunate to have him.”