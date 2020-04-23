Loafing on the job

“Come on you guys, quit laying down on the job,” this horse seems to be saying to its pasture mates. The warm weather must have gotten to them, as they took a group nap in a pasture along Evans Road west of Clarkston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for rain showers and a high of 65 degrees. The extended forecast can be found on Page 10A.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

“Come on you guys, quit laying down on the job,” this horse seems to be saying to its pasture mates. The warm weather must have gotten to them, as they took a group nap in a pasture along Evans Road west of Clarkston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for rain showers and a high of 65 degrees. The extended forecast can be found on Page 10A.

Tags

Recommended for you