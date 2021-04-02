Age: 64
City of residence: Moscow (recently)
Title/occupation: Nurse, director case management, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Family: Married, four grown children.
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Lewis-Clark State College; certificate in health care risk management, Everett Community College.
Work history: Northwest Children’s Home and SJRMC.
Hobbies/interests: Ministry, travel and cooking.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I think cooking. I have used that skill for fundraising and outreach.”