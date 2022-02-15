BOISE — The Port of Lewiston is in line for $10 million in state general fund support to help improve its dock and rail infrastructure.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little included the one-time line item in his fiscal 2023 budget recommendation.
“Any modern port needs to be competitive in the three Rs — river, rail and road,” said Port of Lewiston General Manager David Doeringsfeld. “We'll use the money for a new marine dock, and we have a 1971 crane that's at the end of its useful life.”
The funding would also pay for upgrades to the port rail lines, he said, as well as some additional rail sidings.
Doeringsfeld was in Boise on Tuesday, when the Legislature's joint budget committee briefly reviewed the $10 million line item. The funding is included in the Idaho Transportation Department's proposed budget.
“The governor's overall budget includes a broad, comprehensive investment in transportation, including roads, bridges, air and rail,” said Alex Adams, the governor's budget director. “The missing piece in that was any investment in Idaho's port, so we talked with the Port of Lewiston about their needs.”
Overall, Little is recommending $1.12 billion for ITD in fiscal 2023. That's a 31%, $265 million increase over the current fiscal year.
The bulk of the agency budget comes from federal and dedicated dollars. However, most of the proposed increase reflects a one-time transfer of $250 million in general fund dollars. That money, in turn, is part of the state's estimated $1.9 billion budget surplus.
Most of the new funding would be used to address the backlog of state and local road and bridge maintenance projects.
The joint budget committee will take the governor's recommendations into consideration when it starts setting agency budgets in the coming weeks.
