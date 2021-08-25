Idaho Gov. Brad Little continues to emphasize voluntary actions to combat COVID-19, despite an alarming increase in the number of patients needing hospital care.
Speaking at an AARP Idaho telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, Little wouldn’t rule out returning to the kinds of business and large gathering restrictions that were enacted during the early months of the pandemic. However, he said there’s not much chance of that happening.
“I’d say no, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “We want people to choose to do the right thing and get vaccinated.”
Little noted that nearly 80 percent of Idahoans age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a major difference compared to 18 months ago, when restrictions were in place.
“Our at-risk population is much better protected today,” he said.
Nevertheless, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units is higher now than at any time during the pandemic, as is the number of patients needing ventilators.
“The vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated,” he said. “Our hospitals are at or over capacity. There’s a lot of stress on the system.”
One caller, who said he was in the process of moving from Portland to Idaho, commended Little for allowing individual choice.
Another caller, though, noted that his uncle recently had a stroke and had to be treated in the hospital hallway because the emergency room was so busy.
“Our hospitals are having to expand the use of nontraditional space, such as hallways and conference rooms,” Jeppesen said. “What’s causing the increased visits to the ER is COVID patients.”
In the past two months, Idaho’s COVID-19 infection rate has increased tenfold, from 3.3 per 100,000 population to 30 per 100,000. The delta variant is driving that increase.
“That’s what is causing our numbers to move in the wrong direction,” Jeppesen said.
The state reported 1,032 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That’s the second-highest daily total since January.
