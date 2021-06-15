Idaho Gov. Brad Little will resume his popular “Capital for a Day” meetings this month, following a 15-month hiatus stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Little will travel to Driggs, in Teton County, next Tuesday. The program gives residents an opportunity to meet with the governor, as well as other elected officials and state agency directors, without having to travel to Boise.
Little’s predecessor, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, began the monthly Capital for a Day program when he took office in January of 2007. He eventually held events in 108 communities during his 12 years in office.
Little continued the practice after he was elected governor. However, the program was put on hold in March of 2020, when the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Idaho.
“After a long hiatus, I’m glad to resume my monthly Capital for a Day events around the state and listen to the people we serve,” Little said in a news release. “There’s nothing that can replace face-to-face communication with Idahoans, so that they may openly share their opinions, questions and suggestions about how Idaho state government can best serve them.”
State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth will join Little in Driggs, along with several state agency directors and representatives.
Like Gov. Otter, Little chooses a different community to host Capital for a Day every month. The last event in north central Idaho was in July of 2019, when he visited Grangeville.