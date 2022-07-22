Little taps $1M to combat fentanyl

Keith Ridler/Associated PressIdaho Republican Gov. Brad Little announces he will budget $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use Thursday at the Statehouse in Boise, as State Police Col. Kedrick Wills looks on.

BOISE — Idaho will spend $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use and resulting overdose deaths, Gov. Brad Little said Thursday.

The Republican governor said he’ll likely recommend additional money in his budget that will be considered by lawmakers early next year. But he said urgent action is needed now for the fentanyl problem that law enforcement officials say can spur property crimes as well as crimes against individuals.

