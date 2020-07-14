Idaho Gov. Brad Little is seeking applicants from Region 2 for his Economic Advisory Council.
The council provides recommendations to the governor regarding applications for Community Development and Rural Community Block Grant funding, and reviews tax reimbursement incentive applications. Members also advise their regions regarding available economic development opportunities, and represent the interests of their region to state government.
The eight-member council includes one representative from each of the state’s seven economic development regions, plus an at-large representative. Members serve a three-year term, and no more than five members can be from the same political party.
The council currently has openings for a Region 2 appointee, representing Nez Perce, Latah, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties, as well as Region 6 in southeastern Idaho.
Successful candidates must reside in the region they represent, and must be affiliated with a political party in Idaho. An application for appointment and authorization for a background check can be found online, at gov.idaho.gov/appointments. A resume should also be included in the packet.
Applications are due Aug. 7. The governor’s office and Idaho Department of Commerce will review all applications and interview potential candidates.