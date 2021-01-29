BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is recommending a record $2.059 billion in state general fund support for public schools in fiscal 2022, an increase of $73.6 million, or 3.7 percent, compared to the current year.
When federal and dedicated funds are included, the total public school budget would exceed $2.45 billion, an increase 4.8 percent, or $112.7 million.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra discussed the spending plan with the joint budget committee Thursday.
Ybarra submitted her own budget request last fall. It was slightly lower than the governor’s, but that was because of changes in the available funding for the career ladder teacher salary schedule and updated school enrollment figures. She said she supports the governor’s recommendation.
The proposed budget actually cuts state support for a number of programs, including technology, IT staff support and professional development.
However, Ybarra noted that those reductions can all be backfilled with federal coronavirus relief funds.
“For the time being, we have relief funds to cover the gap,” she said. “But eventually those funds will run out” and need to be replaced by state general fund dollars.
The governor is proposing a $55.4 million increase in salaries and benefits for teachers, administrators and classified staff. That includes $36 million for the career ladder, as well as a 2 percent increase for administrators and classified staff.
Ybarra was particularly supportive of the 2 percent increase, which helps “close the gap” between the amount of funding the state provides for administrators and classified employees and what districts actually pay them.
“That’s why many districts have to run supplemental levies,” she said. “In fiscal 2020, districts paid out $20.7 million more for administrators than what they received through the state salary appropriation (formula). For classified staff, they paid $89.6 million more.”
Ybarra also concurred with the governor’s $20 million summer reading initiative to help students who lost ground because of classroom disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
During her presentation, Ybarra gave a shoutout to Nezperce Elementary School, which was named one of Idaho’s Distinguished Schools based on student performance in the 2019 Idaho Standard Achievement Test.
“They outperformed more than 80 percent of other Idaho schools in percent of students meeting or exceeding proficiency in both English language arts and math,” Ybarra said.
Education week at the joint budget committee wraps up today with a presentation from Boise State University. The committee starts setting the 2022 budgets in mid-February.
