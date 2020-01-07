BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little tried to thread the fiscal needle Monday with his budget recommendation for the 2021 fiscal year.
The governor is proposing more money for education and infrastructure projects, more money for corrections, more money for tax relief — and he still has $102 million left over for savings.
Here are some details about his spending plan:
Projected general fund revenue — $4.13 billion, a $167 million, 4.2 percent increase over 2020.
Recommended general fund expenditures — $4.06 billion, a $147 million, 3.75 percent increase over the current year.
If approved, this would be the smallest annual increase in state spending since 2014.
The budget includes a $57 million reduction in base spending, which Little ordered in November after state revenue collections came in under budget.
Public schools — The governor is recommending $1.976 billion in general fund support for K-12 education. That’s a $77.7 million, 4.1 percent increase compared to 2020.
Although Little’s proposal is about $23 million less than what Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra recommended in September, she expressed her support for the plan.
“I greatly appreciate the governor’s focus on continuing to invest in Idaho’s public schools,” she said in a news release. “I look forward to working with both the governor and the Legislature on the details of this strong roadmap to improved outcomes for Idaho students.”
The governor’s budget includes $7.7 million to increase the minimum starting salary for K-12 teachers to $40,000 per year, plus another $30 million for veteran teacher raises and an extra $3.2 million for child literacy efforts.
Colleges and universities — Little is recommending $307.2 million in general fund support for the state’s four public four-year institutions. That’s an anemic $1.2 million, 0.39 percent increase over the current year.
Budget director Alex Adams noted that the $1.2 million doesn’t include an additional $7 million investment in the state Opportunity Scholarship, or $6 million in capital expenditures for career-technical facilities. The latter includes $2.5 million to help complete Lewis-Clark State College’s Career-Technical Education building.
Medicaid expansion — Little’s 2021 budget fully funds Medicaid expansion with a 50-50 split between state savings and counties and the Millennium Fund tobacco settlement fund.
More than 50,000 adult Idahoans signed up for expanded Medicaid services, which began Jan. 1.
Adams said the move should save state agencies, including the Department of Health and Welfare and Department of Correction, about $20 million per year, since some state services will now be reimbursed by Medicaid.
That covers about half the projected cost of expanded Medicaid. The governor is proposing that another $12.5 million be covered by the Millennium Fund, with the remaining $8.5 million coming from counties.
Whether the county funding comes from a reduction in the state sales tax revenue-sharing formula or some other means is a policy question that still needs to be resolved.
Employee compensation — The governor is recommending a 2 percent merit-based raise for all general fund employees, at a cost of about $19.2 million.
He’s also recommending a 3 percent “pay structure shift” for the 318 lowest-paid state employees, which would cost about $86,000.
Prison space — Little’s budget provides funding for 806 new prison beds, including 500 more out-of-state placements, 160 beds at the new Twin Falls Community Reentry Center and 146 beds at the renovated Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna.
The governor is also has plans to reduce recidivism. He’s recommending $5.9 million to provide housing, substance abuse treatment and work force readiness services to at-risk parolees.
Overall, the governor is recommending a $30.2 million, 12.1 percent increase in the 2021 Department of Correction budget. That’s more than double the percentage increase he’s proposing for any other major agency. By dollar amount, it would be the largest year-over-year increase the agency has ever received.
Tax relief — The governor proposes that $35 million be pulled from a state tax relief fund and help offset the 6 percent sales tax on food.
The tax relief fund collects about $6 million per month, largely from sales tax paid by out-of-state online retailers.
Whether the $35 million would be used to increase the $100 grocery tax credit all Idahoans receive or somehow buy down the underlying tax is a policy question that has yet to be resolved, Adams said.
State savings — When offset by the $57 million in base spending cuts, Adams said Little’s budget still allows $102 million to be transferred into state rainy day savings accounts by the end of fiscal 2021.
That would raise the total savings to $617 million, or 15 percent of general fund expenditures for the year — up from 13.6 percent this year, but still less than the 18 to 23 percent recommended to prepare for the next recession.
