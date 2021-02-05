BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little wants the Legislature to authorize 24.5 new full-time equivalent positions at State Hospital North in Orofino next year.
The proposal is included in his fiscal 2022 budget recommendation.
Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen discussed the plan with the joint budget committee Thursday. He said the 55-bed psychiatric hospital needs the additional personnel to bring its staffing levels up to national standards.
The move should allow State Hospital North to secure national accreditation, he said, so it can start receiving Medicaid reimbursements for eligible patients.
The positions would be paid for by shifting $2.4 million from State Hospital South in Blackfoot to State Hospital North. Jeppesen said State Hospital South recently received accreditation and is now able to bill Medicaid, so it can afford to give up the funding.
Overall, Little is recommending a $48.6 million budget for psychiatric hospitalization in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1.
That’s an increase of 8.7 percent. It includes $22.1 million in state general fund support, which is down $1.55 million, or 6.6 percent, from the current year.