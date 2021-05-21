Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The May issue of Orchards Elementary School’s student-run newspaper, a collaborative effort of mainly second and fourth graders, will hit stands next week.
Established in November 2019 with the help of first and second grade teacher Dani Bozzuto, the Orchards Tribune goes to print once a month during the school year, featuring work from its 15-member staff of writers, editors and photographers.
“This issue is going to be our best,” Bozzuto said. “But anytime they get to see their names in the paper, it’s amazing.”
What started off as a way to get students involved in extracurricular activities has generated buzz among teachers and staff who make sure to retrieve their copies after each release. Some even read stories from the paper to their classes, according to Bozzuto.
“The staff are very encouraging about reading it,” she said. “It’s a very big help.”
Embellished with a purple banner across the top, the Orchards Tribune’s April edition included opinion writing, an explainer on gravity and highlights of various students and their accomplishments.
The team is responsible for creating content, designing the pages and making sure a clean copy is sent off to the press. The members choose their own topics to write about, and they meet every week to collaborate and plan the paper.
First grade students Brynnlee Blegen and Jarrett Rowden were working on a story about the Idaho Reading Indicator, a mandatory screening taking place in the fall for students in Idaho’s public schools.
The pair typed into a shared file on Google Slides from iPads borrowed from the school to begin the first few graphs.
“We’re writing on it,” Blegen said. “I’m thinking of interviewing a teacher or a student.”
Editor-in-Chief Jade Cox, a fourth grader, wrote a story in the latest issue about the history of the Kootenai Tribe, detailing what its members wore, what they ate and where they lived, attributed to a book from the library called “A Rendezvous with Idaho History.”
At the end of the article Cox asks readers, “What if your ancestors were part of this tribe?”
The Orchards Tribune has evolved since its inception as a result of an $8,000 education grant from the Nez Perce Tribe. While the students published their first issues on stapled-together sheets of standard printer paper, they’re now able to afford the real deal: a traditional-looking newspaper with a folded crease.
And it’s made all the difference.
“We’re so thankful for the tribe’s donation,” Bozzuto said. “It makes the students feel like it’s real.”
Elementary teachers Heidi Cornell and Travis Shriver help bring the newspaper to life by guiding students through the writing process. With the increasing support and encouragement, Cornell says more kids have expressed interest in joining the staff.
In fact, they may have to begin implementing a teacher recommendation process, she said.
“I love seeing kids be a part of something more than just school,” she said. “It’s fun to see them make that contribution to the community.”
Fourths graders Hailey Tiffany and Kinley Orton are working on a story about Flemish Giant rabbits for the next issue.
“I know quite a few facts about them,” Tiffany said. “They can be blue and pink.”
Her favorite part of the student-run newspaper, however, is writing about teachers and getting to know them better.
“We’ve interviewed almost the whole school,” she said.
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.