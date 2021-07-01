Idaho Gov. Brad Little was one of three western governors — all Republicans — who weren’t invited to a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss wildfire issues.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also didn’t participate in the event.
In a joint statement released after the meeting, Little and Gianforte said they were “encouraged” by the president’s interest in the topic. However, they were disappointed that not all western governors took part.
“Our states possess extensive experience and expertise in fighting wildfires, preventing them and managing our forest,” they noted in a letter to Biden, the text of which was included in their joint statement.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee did take part in Wednesday’s meeting, along with the governors from Oregon, California, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and Colorado. Six of the eight are Democrats.
White House officials did not respond to an inquiry about why the other three western governors weren’t invited.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss specific actions to improve the region’s response to what could be another severe wildfire season.
For example, Biden announced that the federal government plans to hire more firefighters and immediately raise their starting pay to $15 per hour.
The administration will also offer retention bonuses of as much as 10 percent for experienced frontline firefighters, and the Department of Interior convert hundreds of seasonal firefighter positions to full-time.
“The truth is we’re playing catch-up” on preparing for extreme heat and wildfires, Biden said.
He described federal efforts as “under-resourced” compared to the threat posed by climate change and extreme drought.
“That’s going to change,” Biden told the governors. “We can’t cut corners when it comes to managing wildfires and supporting our firefighters. Right now we have to act and act fast.”
The National Interagency Fire Center is forecasting a higher-than-normal risk of fire activity in the western United States this year, based in part on ongoing drought conditions in the region.
More than 2,300 square miles has burned so far this year. That’s ahead of the pace in 2020, which saw a near-record 15,000 square miles burned, with dozens of deaths and more than 17,000 homes or other structures destroyed.
In their joint letter, Little and Gianforte said close cooperation between state and federal agencies is the best way to deal with the situation.
“We can achieve the best outcomes for the people we serve when the federal government works with states to develop and execute proactive plans that ensure we promptly respond to fires that put communities at risk,” they said. “It’s critical we have a federal partner in the White House who is willing to do what needs to be done year-round to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.”
In recent weeks, Little has also chastised the president for creating a commission to review possible U.S. Supreme Court reforms, and condemned the “damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris administration” in stemming the influx of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
