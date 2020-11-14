Little mobilizes Guard to fight surge

Idaho Gov. Brad Little mobilized the Idaho National Guard on Friday to help augment the state’s strained health care capacity, as hospitals and providers struggle with an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.
Speaking at a news conference in Boise, Little said about 100 National Guard troops will provide help with coronavirus testing, decontamination work and other activities related to the pandemic. The intent is to free up doctors and nurses to tend to sick patients.
“We are in the middle of an unprecedented and dangerous time in our state’s history,” Little said. “With every day that passes, we’re breaking records for the number of COVID deaths, the number of overall hospitalizations and the number of new cases in communities all across the state.”
In addition to calling in the cavalry, Little signed an executive order rolling Idaho back to a modified Stage 2 of its four-phase reopening plan.
Under the Stage 2 restrictions, all businesses can continue to operate. However, bar and restaurant patrons must be seated to be served. Masks will be required in all long-term care facilities, and all indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.
Religious services and “political expressions” such as protests aren’t subject to the 10-person cap, but social distancing is still required.
The move back to Stage 2 doesn’t affect schools, which have been controlled by local jurisdictions this fall. Little emphasized the importance of in-person learning, which allows health care workers to do their jobs since their children are at school.
The shift back to Stage 2 “does not mean Idaho’s economy is on lockdown,” Little said. “Businesses and churches will remain open. However, all individuals and businesses should continue to follow recommended protocols to minimize transmission, including wearing masks when around others who aren’t in your household.”
The governor’s actions come as the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases begins to overwhelm hospitals across the state.
The Idaho Press, for example, reported that St. Luke’s Health System in Boise will temporarily suspend certain elective procedures, beginning next week, because of the increase in COVID-19 patients.
“Our hospitals and other health care providers tell us too many health care workers are out sick with COVID,” Little said. “This is the biggest challenge facing (Idaho’s health care system) right now — the availability of trained, healthy doctors and nurses to care for all patients.”
Through Friday, the state has reported 15,190 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths just in November. That’s a 24 percent increase in caseload in fewer than two weeks. Hospitalizations reached a new high Wednesday, the latest data available, with 395 people being treated for the virus.
“The stress on the health care system as a result of COVID spread simply isn’t sustainable,” the governor said. “Alarmingly, our hospitals are telling us it’s only a matter of weeks, at the current rate of spread, before they must start rationing care. This is unacceptable, and more must be done.”
Besides mobilizing the National Guard and rolling the state back to Stage 2, Little continued to urges Idahoans to wash their hands, social distance and wear masks in social and public settings.
“All along, our pandemic response has been driven by the science,” he said. “And science tells us (most coronavirus) transmissions are happening in small group settings, with our friends and loved ones, where we tend to let our guard down as far as physical distancing and masks.”
Across the border in Washington, more than 800 Washington National Guard troops have been supporting the state’s pandemic response.
That includes more than 500 members who are helping foodbanks distribute food to struggling families, as well as others who are helping to operate community-based coronavirus test sites.
On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee asked the Trump administration to extend federal funding for the troop deployment. Funding is scheduled to expire Dec. 31; Inslee asked that it be extended through March.
