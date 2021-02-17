Little hears complaints about vaccine availability

Idaho officials are pleased that nearly a third of Idahoans older than 65 have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination, Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday.
But it was clear from a number of callers to the virtual town hall meeting organized by AARP – Idaho that getting in line for the shots is not as easy as officials would like to believe.
“I can’t find any place that has vaccine,” said an 83-year-old woman from Twin Falls who gave her name as Shirley.
She has not been able to get through on a Health and Welfare-sponsored hotline, she said. Her pharmacy doesn’t have it, and neither does her doctor.
“I’m upset that we don’t have something going on here,” Shirley said, adding that “Boise has it better.
“I need to know where I can get a vaccine.”
When Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen gave her the 800 number of the coronavirus hotline, Shirley retorted: “I called that number and all I get is a damned recording — excuse my French.”
One of the big problems, Little acknowledged, is that there is more demand for the vaccine that there are available doses. The state has been receiving about 30,000 doses per week, but that amount is expected to be accelerated within the next 20 days.
“There are almost a third of a million people in this (65-and-older) age group (not counting the health care workers and teachers who were among the first to receive the vaccine), and the logistics are, at 30,000 doses per week and 300,000 people,” there’s a waiting list, Little said.
Still, the governor seemed surprised that Shirley and another woman in her 80s who called in with the same complaints couldn’t get to the head of the line.
“Don’t give up,” Little said. “It’s just a matter of the numbers. Everybody be patient. I’m frankly surprised and pleased that we’ve got a third of the population already vaccinated.”
Little urged people to call their providers as soon as possible to get signed up for the vaccine. But he also warned against people who are making multiple appointments at different locations.
“I fully understand the angst,” the governor said. “I spend ... an inordinate amount of my time — as I should be — making sure that we get this vaccine out and that Idaho’s getting (our) fair share and we’re getting it out to the right people. I ask all of you to be mindful — please don’t get four or five different appointments, because that means somebody else is not getting on the list.
“More vaccine is coming — I guarantee it. And we will do all we can. We just need to get everybody vaccinated.”
According to the state’s coronavirus website, as of Saturday 181,715 people in Idaho have received at least one dose of vaccine and 59,854 people have received both doses. The state’s website at coronavirus.idaho.gov lists data about the number of cases and the progress that has been made so far. The website also has a link that lists when and where to get vaccines.
A caller named Sue, from Boise, however, pointed out that trying to get an appointment for a vaccine is “very frustrating for people who do not have access to computers, have to make multiple phone calls and may not have transportation to the vaccination site. We have to be really concerned (about) our vulnerable population” including the elderly, ill or those living in poverty “and do anything we can to improve the speed that people can get an appointment.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District counted 22 new COVID-19 infections since Friday, including two in Clearwater County; one each in Idaho and Lewis counties; 15 in Latah County; and three in Nez Perce County. No new deaths were reported.
Whitman County received 12 new positive COVID-19 test results over the holiday weekend and two new deaths. Total hospitalizations, to date, are 86.
Asotin County added six cases from Saturday through Tuesday, bumping its overall total to 1,303. One person is currently hospitalized.
Garfield County reported no new cases. There are 109 cases that have recovered or are recovering and 12 hospitalizations to date. No new deaths were reported.
