Several north central Idaho officials were appointed to two new education committees Wednesday, including one tasked with planning for the reopening of public schools this fall.
Gov. Brad Little announced the formation of the committees Wednesday.
Despite the “extraordinary circumstances” stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “it is my intent to have schools safely reopen across Idaho in the fall, although it may look different than it has in the past. Both of these committees can support and remove barriers to the fall reopening, provide clear expectations and identify the tools to meet those expectations.”
Besides the school reopening committee, Little asked a second group to look at the “digital divide” that leads to unequal student access to remote learning opportunities across Idaho.
The Public Schools Reopening Committee is led by State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield. Other members include Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Lewiston School Superintendent Bob Donaldson.
The Digital Divide Committee is led by state board member Kurt Liebich, and includes Toni Broyles with the University of Idaho and Russell Miles with the Orofino School District.
More information about the two committees, including meeting dates and membership, can be found on the State Board of Education website, at boardofed.idaho.gov/covid-19/k-12-emergency-council-subcommittees.