Little extends stay-at-home order to April 30

Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended his statewide stay-at-home order by two weeks Wednesday, while slowly beginning the process of reopening the economy.
The order, which was originally issued March 25, sought to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus by prohibiting all nonessential travel and nonessential business operations that can’t be done remotely. It also ordered the general public to self-isolate at home.
The restrictions were scheduled to expire Wednesday, but Little extended them through April 30. He also imposed new restrictions on out-of-state travelers, requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days after they arrive in Idaho.
However, the updated order does allow businesses that were previously deemed nonessential to begin operating immediately, if they can provide service through curbside pickup or delivery.
Other businesses should prepare to reopen after April 30, Little said, so long as they have plans and procedures in place to maintain proper sanitation and social distancing, limit the number of people in enclosed spaces at any given time, and provide protective gear for employees.
“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said during a Wednesday teleconference with reporters. “Our goal is to get most business open after the end of the month — but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there’s an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and then.”
Nonessential businesses that can’t meet social distancing requirements will remain closed even after April 30. That includes bars and restaurants (except for delivery or curbside pickup), indoor gyms, hair salons, nightclubs and public events or gatherings.
The absence of a vaccine, therapeutic treatment options or widespread immunity make such public safety measures imperative, he said.
Idaho recorded its first coronavirus case March 13. As of Wednesday, that has increased to 1,587, with 41 deaths and with community spread of the virus “in nearly every corner of the state,” Little said.
The governor began his news conference by thanking Idahoans for obeying the stay-at-home order and doing their part to contain the disease.
“I appreciate your support for your neighbors and communities,” he said. “We can only imagine how many more cases and deaths we would have today, if we hadn’t sacrificed together to slow the spread.”
The governor also continued to urge patience as the state and nation cope with the pandemic.
“We’re making incredible progress because of the current behavior of the people of Idaho,” Little said.
Self-isolating as much as possible and maintaining social distancing are “the right thing to do,” he said, and will help Idaho come out of the pandemic stronger than if such measures were ignored.
“Here’s what it comes down to,” Little said. “Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we’re making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short term. If we don’t time these measures right, we can worsen the outcome for citizens’ health and the economy weeks and months down the road.”
Specific details regarding the amended stay-at-home order can be found online, at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov.
