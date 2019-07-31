GRANGEVILLE — People from the Camas Prairie and surrounding region turned out in force for Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Capital for a Day celebration Tuesday at the Grangeville Senior Center.
This was the fourth such event the governor has held since he took office in January. More than 200 people packed the room.
“I thought maybe it was bingo night,” Little joked as he kicked off the meeting.
More than a dozen state officials and agency directors joined the governor at the event, which was scheduled to last five hours. Together, they fielded about 15 questions before the noon lunch break.
Education funding was one of the top concerns. One woman wondered whether there were local options for raising revenue, rather than always relying on property tax levies.
Rebecca Warden, a trustee with the Mountain View School District, asked if any of the forest stewardship projects in the region will generate revenue for local schools.
Little said school funding is “always a challenge” for rural communities, given their typically small property tax base and limited commercial opportunities.
“The addition of just two or three good businesses would make a big difference,” he said.
He noted his broadband task force is trying to ensure that rural communities have access to high-speed telecommunications services, in part to drive economic development opportunities. His “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” education task force is also examining the school funding issue, to see what alternatives might be available.
As for the forest stewardship projects, Little said, the federal Good Neighbor Program currently doesn’t distribute any of that revenue back to local schools.
“But that doesn’t mean that can’t change going forward,” he said. Idaho will continue to pursue these shared stewardship projects, and work with Congress on the revenue distribution model. However, “we’ll never go back to the day when there were hundreds of sawmills across northern Idaho.”
Karen Crosby of Elk City raised concerns about forest road closures in her area. She’d also heard the governor was thinking of creating a new state agency focused specifically on outdoor recreation, and wondered what its objectives might be.
“We’ve talked about it,” Little said. “It’s a big deal for us.”
Montana recently established an Office of Outdoor Recreation, he noted, reflecting the importance of outdoor recreation to its economy. Idaho is in that same boat.
Rather than establish a whole new bureaucracy, though, Little said his administration will focus on ensuring that the various agencies that touch on outdoor recreation — including the departments of parks and recreation, commerce, fish and game and finance — are all talking to each other.
“We want to make sure we have the dialog right and that (the departments) have common goals,” he said.
Social services was another area of concern. For example, former Idaho County Commissioner Jim Rehder, who is now chairman of the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board, encouraged the governor to fund community recovery centers.
Little’s predecessor, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, provided the first state funding for local behavioral health crisis centers. These are short-term facilities where someone who’s having a mental health issue can come to receive immediate treatment.
Rehder noted that Region 2 — which includes five north central Idaho counties — is pursuing a unique distributed model for crisis centers, with facilities around the region.
However, the crisis centers provide less than 24 hours of support — just enough to stabilize someone who is in crisis. That’s where the recovery centers come in, Rehder said. They offer a safe location where people with behavioral health issues can come for peer support and referrals on an ongoing basis.
“The model is the crisis center for a day, recovery for life,” he said.
Although the Legislature has provided limited financial support for recovery centers through the Millennium Fund tobacco settlement money, it’s been a year-to-year solution. Neither Otter nor Little recommended ongoing funding for the programs.
Dave Jeppesen, director of the Department of Health and Welfare, said the crisis and recovery centers together provide critical support for those with behavioral health issues.
Recovery “is a long road, and it takes a lot of support,” he said. “I don’t know if I have an answer on the funding side, but it’s a hot topic with the (state) Board of Health.”
Other topics addressed during the Capital for a Day session included the state’s reaction to a bear-baiting lawsuit, the use of grazing permits to reduce fire risks along the Salmon and Snake rivers, and legislative roadblocks to raising the pay for home caregivers.
